Two Prince Albert students on Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council

The Ministry of Advanced Education announced the members of the first ever Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council last week.

A group of 21 students from across the province will share their unique perspectives on a variety of topics related to post-secondary education through the student council.

“Students are at the core of our post-secondary sector and they will offer important insights for us to consider when developing future policies and programs,” Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said in a press release.

“We are looking forward to hearing from – and learning from – this exceptional group of students.”

The 2023-24 student council members include two from Prince Albert post-secondary campuses: Meagan Nolan, who is enrolled at the First Nations University of Canada and Karsen Rylee Mclachlan, who is enrolled at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

The students on the council will offer their personal perspectives. They do not represent the institutions they attend.

Wyant said in the press release that council members come from diverse rural and urban communities, institutions and areas of study. These students make up a student council that is gender inclusive and representative of Saskatchewan’s diverse student body, including Indigenous students, persons with a disability and visible minorities.

“The Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council provides an important avenue for post-secondary students to voice their thoughts, concerns, and ideas on a governmental level,” University of Saskatchewan new council member Lauren Fraess said.

“It is an honour and a privilege to advocate for post-secondary students at such a level, and I hope that my contributions will help to continue advancing post-secondary education within the Province of Saskatchewan.”

Faculty and administrators at post-secondary institutions had the opportunity to nominate students for the council. Students were chosen by the ministry based on background, geographic location, area of study and leadership skills.

Members of this year’s student council are scheduled to meet for the first time this fall and will serve a one-year term.

