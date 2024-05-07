RCMP hosts regimental ball to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House

It was a formal night for a good cause at the Ches Leach Lounge on Saturday.

The RCMP hosted a regimental ball raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House in Prince Albert.

“Our committee was trying to come up with something we thought Ronald McDonald House was a very worthy charity to donate to.” says retired staff sergeant Carmela Schneider, who was a part of the organizing committee. “Then it just turned out that they were announcing that they were going to be building a home in Prince Albert so it matched up perfectly.”

The event started with a cocktail hour with live musical entertainment from Allison Strong before a catered dinner and a keynote address from Cowessness First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme before the formal ball.

The regimental ball featured several fundraising events to help raise funds including a silent auction with donated items, a donut and bannock bar, and two signature drinks available at the bar called the “Search and Caesar” and the “The Fuzz”.

Sergeant Lyle Korczak, who was also part of the organizing committee says the event was looking to keep a light-hearted nature while raising funds for a good cause

“Generally everybody’s in the whole spirit of the thing trying to keep it tongue-in-cheek a little bit. With the Search and Caesar and The Fuzz. (It’s) a little bit tongue-in-cheek and for the right reasons and for a good purpose.”

The previous RCMP regimental ball was hosted in November 2019 and raised $46,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Final fundraising totals from the 2024 regimental ball were not available as of press time.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) announced plans to build a new house in Prince Albert in 2023. The House will have 12 rooms to serve families with children 18-years-old or younger who need medical care and live at least 40 km away.

The house will provide overnight guest rooms, TV areas, washers and dryers, a children’s play area, shuttle services to local hospitals and clinics, and meal programs.

