Partnership providing free online high school courses to adults in northern Sask.

About 200 adults in northern Saskatchewan will have access to free high school education for the upcoming school year.

That’s thanks to a partnership between the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre and Northlands College, which will give access to Grade 10, 11 and 12 courses.

The partnership allows students to complete their high school education, upgrade high school courses, or complete pre-requisites needed for post-secondary schooling.

“The partnership will open doors to future careers and lifelong succes for these students,” said Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill in a news release.

“Access to free education means students in the north are able to learn from trained Saskatchewan teachers from within their home communities.”

According to the release, this partnership is an extension of a previous agreement between Northlands College and an online school within the Northern Lights School Division.

“We believe that education is a powerful tool for personal and community growth, and we are proud to be part of this initiative,” said Karsten Henriksen, Northlands College president and CEO.

Northlands College is providing $100,000 to cover course fees.

Darren Gasper, the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre’s CEO, added that this access to high school education is a stepping stone to the job market.

“Online learning provides students of all ages the flexibility they need to be successful,” he said.

Eligible students must be over 22 years old and live in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District.

Anyone interested in registering can visit the Distance Learning Centre’s website for more information. You can also contact its main office at 306-210-1000 or 1-844-515-3276 or helpdesk@saskDLC.ca.