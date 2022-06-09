Three men charged following firearms incident in Cumberland House Cree Nation

An investigation by the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Provincial General Investigation Section (GIS) has led to multiple charges for three men after a police standoff in Cumberland House Cree Nation left one person dead.

A restricted firearm and a quantity of cocaine was located by officers while investigating the June 2 incident. As a result, Anthony Kadachuk, Bernie Kadachuk, and Gage Pratt have all been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Pratt, 25, has been remanded into custody until his next appearance in La Ronge Provincial Court on June 13.

Bernie Kadachuk, 20, will make his next appearance in Cumberland House Provincial Court on July 19.

Anthony Kadachuk, 24, has also been charged with unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition without a license, failure to comply with undertaking, and failure to comply with release order.

He has been remanded into custody until his next appearance in Cumberland House Provincial Court on June 14.

The Moose Jaw Police Service is currently conducting an independent, external investigation into the death of a 22 year old man that was injured during this incident and later declared deceased.

The Saskatchewan RCMP continues to investigate the other aspects of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.