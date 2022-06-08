Police issue warrant for inmate who escaped while on escorted trip to Prince Albert

Police are on the lookout for an inmate from Willow Creek Healing Lodge who escaped while on an escorted temporary absence in Prince Albert.

The Prince Albert Police Service and Prince Albert RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 48-year-old Edward Parisian. He has hazel eyes, brown hair, tattoos on his chest, right and left upper arms, right and left forearm, and left elbow.

Correctional Services Canada (CSC) was notified of Parisian’s absence at around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. He is currently serving a two-year and four-month sentence for breaking and entering, unlawfully dwelling in a house, and fraud under $5,000.

