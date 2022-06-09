Battleford RCMP arrest two men after receiving tip from the public

Two men wanted on warrants from Battleford RCMP were arrested last weekend in Saulteaux First Nation.

Officers responded to a report at 6:10 p.m. on June 3 that two men wanted on various charges were in Saulteaux First Nation. The men were located on a grid road by police and were advised to stop as they were under arrest, but the suspects ran away through a field. One man was located by officers on foot and arrested shortly after.

On June 4, Battleford RCMP located and arrested the second man at a residence on Saulteaux First Nations after receiving a tip from the public.

Andy Swiftwolfe, 22, and Grant Swiftwolfe, 28, of Moosomin First Nation were each charged with resisting arrest.

Andy Swiftwolfe has also been charged with breaking and entering, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a police officer, obstructing a police officer, possession of stolen property under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failure to attend court and failure to comply with a release order.

Additional charges for Grant Swiftwolfe include possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and theft of a truck.

Andy Swiftwolfe and Grant Swiftwolfe are scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on June 6.

“This is an excellent example of community-police collaboration,” says Sgt. Adam Buckingham of the Battleford Municipal General Investigation Section. “We received information from the public that resulted in us arresting two individuals wanted on warrants related to investigations into local theft and weapons-related offences.”

“Reporting tips and suspicious activity helps police do our job, and ultimately results in safer neighbourhoods.”