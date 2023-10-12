Third suspect arrested in robbery, shooting outside of Prince Albert school

Prince Albert police have charged the third and final suspect in a robbery and shooting outside of St. Mary High School.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Skylar Halkett on Wednesday without incident, according to a news release. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

On Sept. 8, police say two suspects robbed a male victim, leaving him with a gunshot wound on his leg.

“Given the random nature of the offence, the propensity of violence to a victim that fully cooperated with the suspects’ demands, and the close proximity to a school, police deployed a large number of resources to immediately mobilize and work all investigational avenues,” reads a previous release.

About a month ago, police arrested 20-year-old Michael Fourstar and 28-year-old Jonathan Napope in connection to the incident.

All three suspects are facing charges of robbery with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm.