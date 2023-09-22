‘Extensive investigation’ results in 3 suspects charged after robbery in Prince Albert

Police still searching for Skylar Halkett, 19

Prince Albert police have charged three suspects following an “extensive investigation” into a shooting earlier this month.

On Sept. 8, two people approached a lone victim on the 400 block of 13th Street West. They allegedly robbed the victim and shot him in the leg.

“Given the random nature of the offence, the propensity of violence to a victim that fully cooperated with the suspects’ demands, and the close proximity to a school, police deployed a large number of resources to immediately mobilize and work all investigational avenues,” reads a news release.

Members from multiple units collected video evidence, witness statements and forensic analysis of evidence, leading to search warrants at three separate homes in the city.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Michael Fourstar and 28-year-old Jonathan Napope, and are still searching for 19-year-old Skylar Halkett. Each of the suspects are facing charges of robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm.

Fourstar and Napope made their first court appearances on Monday.

At this time, police believe this file is unrelated to a similar incident that occurred on the 1000 block of River Street West on Sept. 13.