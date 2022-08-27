‘These kids deserve it’: Borden farmer makes generous contribution to Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation

A local farmer has given a monumental gift of support to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) Foundation in hopes other Saskatchewan agricultural producers follow his lead.

On Thursday morning, Gene Pidwerbesky joined the JPCH Foundation family with a contribution of $1,980,000, in cooperation with Saskatoon Community Foundation, in support of a new, urgently needed program that was inspired by Pidwerbesky and family, ‘Harvest for Kids’ Health’.

“This meaningful gift will greatly assist medical teams and provide the latest technology and cutting-edge equipment that is required for specialized health care at Saskatchewan’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital,” reads a media release by the JPCH Foundation.

A multi-generational farmer who lives near Borden, Sask, Pidwerbesky simply desired to help Saskatchewan kids. He hopes that his gift will inspire other agricultural producers, both individuals and corporations, to donate towards this important program.

“Kids now more than ever need to live the life they deserve to the fullest, and that’s what this gift is about,” Pidwerbesky said. “Kids don’t know what is happening to them or why. Being in hospital is hard enough for an adult, but these kids are hurting, and need the best options available.”

When urgently needed equipment is purchased, healthcare professionals can better treat and care for Saskatchewan children and their families. His donation will assist medical teams and provide the latest technology and cutting-edge equipment that is required for specialized healthcare at JPCH.

“There are various great places these funds can go, but these kids deserve it the most,” said Pidwerbesky.

The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital serves patients from all corners of the province, equating to nearly 500 communities in Saskatchewan.

“The rapidly growing need for maternal and pediatric medical advancements will never stop, and thanks to the life-changing contribution of Gene Pidwerbesky and his family, in collaboration with the Saskatoon Community Foundation, this tremendous gift will help provide access to urgently needed specialized equipment at Saskatchewan’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital,” said Brynn Boback-Lane, President and CEO of Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“A ‘harvest’ heartfelt thank you to Gene and his family for this generous commitment to the mothers that will give new life and to the children who deserve to live their very best,” said Boback-Lane. “In true Saskatchewan spirit, this donation is a testament of how you can help your neighbours, friends, and families. The ‘Harvest For Kids’ Health’ program will greatly advance care at our provincial children’s hospital.”