Kosior grateful for chance to compete at NHL development camp

Nathan Reiter

Daily Herald

It was an eventful summer for Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Landon Kosior, but the 20-year-old is ready for the 2022-2023 WHL season to get underway.

Kosior attended Development Camp this offseason with the Los Angeles Kings. The five day camp took place from July 11-July 15 just outside of LA at the Toyota Sports Performance Center. Kosior was an invitee to the camp that included several of LA’s recent top draft picks, including former 2nd overall selection Quinton Byfield.

Kosior says he loved the opportunity and tried to learn all he could.

“Anytime you get an opportunity to go, especially to a nice place like Los Angeles, you always want to make the most out of it. It’s cool to be able to go down there and skate with all the best players in the world. It’s an exciting time and I just tried to make the most out of it.”

Last season for the Raiders, Kosior scored 18 goals and 45 points in 68 games. Kosior will be one of five overage players heading into Raiders training camp which begins Thursday, September 1st. Kosior says his advice to younger players is to play to their strengths.

“The most important thing is just to play your game. Everyone’s invited here for a reason.You got to play your game and stick to what you are best at. Play your game, stick to what you are good at and you’ll stand out.”

After finishing 8th in the Eastern Conference and a first round playoff exit to the Winnipeg ICE last season, Prince Albert is looking to build off of last season’s success. Kosior says he is looking forward to playing in front of the Hockeytown North crowd for one final season.

“I strongly believe PA has the best fans in the league. And it shows how much support we have. Small community and everyone rallies around us.”

Kosior and the Prince Albert Raiders begin training camp on Thursday, September 1st. The Raiders open the preseason on September 6th against the Saskatoon Blades on Big River First Nation. Prince Albert begins the Western Hockey League regular season on Friday, September 23rd when the Raiders welcome the Saskatoon Blades to the Art Hauser Centre.