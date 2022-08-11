Stanley Cup visit a special part of Humboldt Broncos Memorial Golf Tournament

The Stanley Cup made the rounds in Saskatchewan with several stops in early August.

One of the final stops was in Humboldt as part of the Fifth Annual Conexus Credit Union Humboldt Broncos Memorial Golf Tournament. The event was co-hosted by former Prince Albert Raider defenceman and current Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar.

On Saturday, Aug. 6 people from Humboldt and around the province had the chance to have their photo taken with Bednar and the Stanley Cup at the Humboldt Golf Club.

“I think everybody, as the playoffs were going on, were cheering harder and harder for the Avalanche each round they went,” Broncos’ Memorial Golf Tournament co-founder Brian Munz said. “There was a hope there that it would come, and you never know with the schedule.”

Typically, and individual Stanley Cup champions only gets one day with the Cup, but Bednar received two this year so he could take the trophy to Humboldt. Munz said it was a kind gesture.

“You have got to get that cup to a lot of people in a short window,” he explained. “The National Hockey League and the Avalanche were nice enough to be able to get Jared an extra day with the cup. He had it at home in South Carolina earlier on already, and we are very thankful that not only people around Humboldt, but people that came in from across the province, have been able to meet Jared and get their picture taken with him and just enjoy the cup today.”

There was a lineup of people from around the province in a newly constructed tent at the golf course for much of the morning and late afternoon. Bednar spent part of his time growing up in Humboldt and attended the Humboldt Collegiate Institute while playing junior hockey.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Melanie Gray looked for a name on the Stanley Cup during the Cup’s appearance at the Humboldt Golf Club on Aug. 6.

The tournament was held in remembrance of the members of the 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos. The weekend also featured the SJHL Hall of Fame induction on Aug. 6 at the Humboldt Curling Club and a concert by the Hunter Brothers on Friday evening. Munz was pleased with how the entire weekend went.

“It’s been a tremendous weekend with everything Jared, Laurie (Warford), and I had hoped it would be,” he said. “With the SJHL Hall of Fame on day two, we were really able to focus on what we started this event for and that was for the 2017-2018 team.”

The majority of the survivors of the bus crash were able to attend on Friday evening. Munz said everyone was grateful for the tremendous turnout.

“For the first time in five years it was the biggest group we had of everybody that was on that bus, so it was a really special night,” he explained. “Obviously, it was a night that we were hoping would come together and we couldn’t be happier with the support we had from the community.”

The Class of 2022 that was inducted into the SJHL Hall of Fame featured Bednar, Bob Beatty, Dean Brockman, Sheldon Brookbank, Wade Brookbank, Kelly Chase, Chris Cuthbert, Curt Giles, Elgar Petersen, Brett Stewart and the 2007/08 Humboldt Broncos National Junior “A” Championship team.

Munz added that the golf part of the weekend was sold out again.

“We have been fortunate,” he said. “We have done this thing for five years now and it’s been sold out every year. We have got a waiting list for people that want to play, our sponsorship has been tremendous all of the way through.

“We can’t say enough about the corporate community with what they have been able to do to help get behind us.”

He added that it is an honour to be able to host the event.

“The Humboldt Golf Club does such a tremendous job for us and the new venue. The new tent here that they have built was a home run for us,” he said.

The Hunter Brothers performance on Aug. 5 was also special. The group consists of five hockey players, including former Prince Albert Raider JJ Hunter. All brothers donated their time for the event.

“JJ played when I was the voice of the Raiders, so it was pretty cool to be able to have him and his brothers come up here and be a part of a special night for us,” Munz said. “They had the joint jumping and it was a ton of fun.”

