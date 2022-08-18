Search warrant in Battleford leads to charges for two individuals

Two people have been arrested following a search warrant executed by the Battlefords Gang Task Force.

Police searched a residence in the 400 Block of 33rd Street, Battleford and seized a sawed off shotgun and ammunition.

In relation to this incident, Jordan Armstrong, 45, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon without a license, possession of a prohibited firearm with readily accessible ammunition, possession of a firearm while unauthorized, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Armstrong has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on September 26.

A woman was also arrested at the home, she has been held for court on one new charge and several outstanding warrants not related to this investigation.

Bobbi Fineday, 35, has been charged with identity fraud.