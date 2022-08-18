Fifth annual Touch-a-Truck returns to Melfort Mall parking lot

The Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce and Prairie North Co-op took over the Melfort Mall parking lot for the

Touch-a-Truck event on Friday, Aug. 12.

The event features a chance to see a wide variety of large vehicles

Touch a Truck welcomes vehicles like fire trucks, farm equipment, and more and this year included bouncy castles and a climbing wall from Tisdale Day Camps.

The City of Melfort had equipment such as dump trucks, graders and other equipment.

Combines from farm equipment dealerships, the Melfort Fire Department, a scraper and other vehicles were on hand.

Photo by Cassie Johnson Tisdale Day Camps had their climbing wall out as part of Touch-a-Truck on Friday, Aug. 12.

Conservation officers and the Melfort RCMP was also on hand.

Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce executive director Cam Lee left his position before the event and the search has begun for a replacement.