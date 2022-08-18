Text message scam involving violent images plagues Sask. residents

The Saskatchewan RCMP is advising the public of a text message scam that has been recently reported within Sask. RCMP jurisdiction, as well as similar scams within the City of Regina.

In each report, the complainant received a text message from a sender claiming to be from an escort company, accusing the victim of having used their services without paying. The sender of the messages then demands payment and warns the victim that if they don’t pay, their personal safety or that of their family/friends will be in danger.

These text messages have also been accompanied by graphic images of violent scenarios, including assaults and homicides.

The Saskatchewan RCMP would like to remind the public to remain vigilant when receiving unsolicited text messages. Never provide personal or sensitive information to the requestor and never send money, even if the message sounds urgent.

If you or a family member have been contacted by a scammer, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre — even if you didn’t give them any money.

If you or a family member did lose money as a result of fraud, please contact your local police as well as the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.