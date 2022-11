Rose Valley RCMP have set up a detour roughly 6 km north of Rose Valley on Hwy 35 following a serious vehicle collision Sunday night.

The RCMP sent out a press release at 8:37 p.m. saying the highway was blocked. Drivers travelling in the area are asked to slow down.

The press release did not provide any other details about the collision.

Rose Valley is located roughly 75 km south of Tisdale.