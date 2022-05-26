RCMP on scene of train derailment near Edgedley, SK

Police are currently on the scene of a train derailment on the 2154 grid near Edgeley, SK., approximately 1 kilometre north of Highway #364.

Initial reports indicate fuel may have leaked from the derailed train cars.

Responding officers from Fort Qu’Appelle, Indian Head, and White Butte RCMP, as well as CN Police have established a perimeter around the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, drivers can expect delays and/or traffic detours.

Updates will be provided as they become available.