Arrest warrant issued after man tampers with electronic monitoring device

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Beauval man wanted for breaking his court-ordered 24-hour curfew.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on May 23, Beauval RCMP received a report from the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety that an electronic monitoring device had been tampered with.

Investigation determined Vincent Roy, who was wearing the device, was not at his court-approved residence in Beauval. Officers located the damaged electronic monitoring device within the home.

Roy was on court-ordered conditions for charges related to an April 25 incident, including arson, assault with a weapon, and committing an offence for a criminal organization. These charges are still before the court.

As a result, Vincent Roy, 25, has been charged with mischief and failure to comply with a release order condition.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and Beauval RCMP are actively trying to locate and arrest him. Investigators are asking the public to report any information about his whereabouts.

Vincent Roy is described as approximately 6’1” tall and 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police warn that if you see Roy, do not approach him. Call Beauval RCMP at 306-288-6400 with information on his whereabouts. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.