Food Truck Wars coming back to Melfort for third year

Food Truck Wars and Express Shoppers Market are returning to Melfort’s Agricultural Society Grounds from May 27-29.

Dale Belair, owner and operator of Food Truck Wars Canada, said the event is possible because of his great relationship with the Melfort Agricultural Society, the exhibition board, and board GM Kim Eskowich.

“They have welcomed us for three years,” Belair said during a phone call from Yorkton, where he oversaw another Food Truck Wars event.

“This is going to be big this year. It’s a great show—a very busy show.”

Belair said they’ve booked 10 to 12 food trucks and 15 to 20 retail vendors so far. However, that number could increase by opening day.

“We get a lot of last minute bookings for that show,” he said.

“This year the weather is a little off, but I have already got half a dozen calls for Melfort.”

The event features a festival of foods, merchandise and arts and crafts. Admission is free.

Belair said they started the event during the COVID lockdowns, when food truck fare was at a premium. At that time, he was one of the few events still running, and the only one to operate during the 2020 and 2021 summers.

Belair said being an outdoor event during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic was an advantage.

“People really enjoyed coming out,” he said. “It was good.”

Belair credited the carnival-like atmosphere for the show’s success. It’s something he knows a lot about, since he spent 30 years in the carnival business.

“People like the experience,” he explained. “They come out, even now in Yorkton as I’m watching people are coming in out of Superstore here, they are just kind of streaming through now. The weather isn’t the best for our event, but they are still here, buying food, buying poutine, buying donuts.”

The event will be at the Melfort Agricultural Society Grounds on Friday, May 27, Saturday May 28 and Sunday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

Belair has in the past also done the event in Nipawin and Tisdale but has changed the route for this years.

“We did the northeast for a couple of years but after Melfort we go to Watson and after Watson we go to Humboldt,” he added.

Food Truck Wars is always looking a for new vendors or attractions. They usually hold eight to 10 shows a year. Belair said they hope to offer an entertaining day that is affordable for everyone.

For more information or to become a vendor, visit www.foodtruckwars.ca or contact Belair at 306-515-4333.

