Prince Albert police charge 3 people in drug trafficking investigation

Prince Albert police have arrested three people in a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers with the Crime Reduction Team executed a search warrant on Monday at a home on the 500 block of 13th Street East. Prior to conducting the search, they arrested two men.

The search revealed 22.5 g of cocaine, nearly $23,000 in Canadian currency, cell phones and a digital scale.

Ahmad Kumar, 26, and Yafet Kidane, 25, are each charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of the proceeds of crime.

A third person, a 38-year-old woman, is also charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was released with a notice to appear in court.

Kumar and Kidane appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.