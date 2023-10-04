Man charged with impaired driving after pedestrian killed in La Ronge

RCMP have laid charges in connection to a vehicle-pedestrian collision in La Ronge that left a 56-year-old man dead.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the collision at La Ronge Avenue and Nunn Street. Bystanders stopped the driver of the vehicle to prevent him from fleeing the scene, leading to his arrest.

The victim was declared dead in hospital the following day.

James Misponas, age 21, is facing several charges related to this incident. This includes impaired driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and possession of stolen property.

He appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court on Monday.

Police said the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen the same day of the collision. After the driver hit the pedestrian, it also struck another vehicle.

One of the occupants reported non-life threatening injuries.