Police arrest 50-year-old man in connection to assault

The Prince Albert Police Service arrested a 50-year-old man who is charged with 4 counts of Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

The man was allegedly involved in an incident at a Prince Albert business at the 3500 block of 2nd Avenue West back on April 21. He made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on May 1.

In addition, police arrested and charged a 27-year-old man with two counts of Assault Causing Bodily Harm. He made his first court appearance on May 1.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submiited online at p3tips.com/248.