Mustangs lead Sherwood Division as SJHL season gets into full swing

The SJHL season is into full swing and the Melfort Mustangs currently lead the Sherwood Division.

As of Oct. 2, the Mustangs are in first place with a record of 4-0-0-0 with eight points, the Nipawin Hawks are in third place with a record of 2-1-0-1 with five points and the La Ronge Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 1-3-0-0 with two points.

The Mustangs wrapped up their week with a 5-3 win over the Kindersley Klippers in Melfort on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Klippers led 1-0 after the first period and the Mustangs led 3-2 after the second period.

Wyatt Day had a pair of goals for Melfort; Aidyn Hutchinson, Mathieu Pigeon, and David Rioux added the other Mustangs’ goals. Ethan Hilbig, Tylin Hilbig and Austin Osiowy responded for Kindersley.

James Venne made 15 saves for the Mustangs; Logan Falk made 30 saves for Kindersley.

The Mustangs opened their two-game weekend home stand with an 8-1 win over the Notre Dame Hounds in Melfort on Friday, Sept. 29. The Mustangs led 3-0 after the first period and 4-1 after the second period.

Jacob Hufty had a pair of goals for Melfort: Ryan Duguay, Nolan Patterson, Chase Friedt-Mohr, Kaleb Binner and Rioux added the other Mustangs goals. Carter Hynes scored the lone goal for the Hounds.

Venne made 27 saves for Melfort; Johann Tremblay-Kau made 47 saves for Notre Dame.

The Hawks closed their two game home stand with a 4-2 win over the Hounds in Nipawin on Saturday, Sept. 30. Nipawin led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period.

Hudson Cameron had a pair of goals for the Hawks; Joel Mabin and Eric Hoiness added the other Nipawin goals. Ripley Gardeb and Matteo Speranza responded for Notre Dame.

Tyson Endall made 29 saves for the Hawks; Jesse Pye made 23 saves for the Hounds.

Nipawin opened their two-game weekend home stand with a 7-1 win over the Klippers on Friday, Sept. 29. The Hawks led 6-1 after the first and second periods.

Braxton Buckberger and Evan Forrest each had a pair of goals for the Hawks; Ronan Buckberger, Finley Radloff and Hoiness added the other Nipawin goals. Alex Mack had the lone goal for the Klippers.

Damon Cunningham made 20 saves for Nipawin; Cody Jaman made 12 saves in just over 17 minutes for Kindersley before he was relieved by Falk who made no saves, Jaman then completed the game with 16 saves total.

La Ronge concluded a home-and-home with the Bombers with an 8-6 Flin Flon win on Saturday, Sept. 30 in La Ronge. The Ice Wolves led 3-1 after the first and the Bombers led 5-4 after the second.

William Forsberg, Jacob Cossette, Nolan Baldwin, Seth Dragan, Raine Hodge and Adam Belzil scored for the Ice Wolves.

Jacob Vockler had four goals and Anthony Piccininno added a pair of goals for the Bombers; Liam Bridger, Justin Lies and Brock Mueller added the other Flin Flon goals. Karl Soneff made 40 saves in two periods for La Ronge before he was replaced by Topher Chirico who made 11 saves; Harmon Laser-Hume made 19 saves for the Bombers.

The Ice Wolves opened the home-and-home with a 9-5 loss to the Bombers in Flin Flon on Friday, Sept. 29. The Bombers led 3-1 after the first period and 8-4 after the second period.

Mason Bueckert had four goals for the Ice Wolves with Dragan adding the other La Ronge goal. Vockler had a hat trick for the Bombers; Lies, Alexi Sylvestre, Bailey Ewonus, Trevor Stenglein, Fabrice Bourgeois and Cole Tanchuk added the other Flin Flon goals.

Chirico made 17 saves in just over 28 minutes of action for La Ronge before he was replaced by Soneff who made 30 saves; Kenneth Marquart made 30 saves for Flin Flon.

The Ice Wolves were in Humboldt to face the Broncos on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and in Yorkton to play the Terriers on Wednesday, Oct. 4; results were not available by press time.

The Ice Wolves are in Melville to play the Millionaires on Friday, Oct. 6 and return to Yorkton to play the Terriers on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The Battlefords North Stars are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7.

The Weyburn Red Wings are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7.

