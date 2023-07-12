Prince Albert police arrest 5th suspect in Byron Bear murder case

The Prince Albert Police Service has arrested and charged a fifth suspect in connection with the December 2021 murder of Byron Bear.

Officers arrested Jackson Henry in the unit block of Clarke Place in Prince Albert on July 11. Henry made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. He faces a second degree murder charge.

Investigators do not expect any further arrests. Police have already arrested Raine Farrow, 23, Kyle Burns, 37, Riley Primeau, 29, and Daniel Oliver, 30. Farrow, Burns, and Primeau were all arrested in February 2022, while Oliver was arrested in March 2022.

Bear was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, 2021. Police later determined Bear had been murdered in a residence on the 300 Block of Ninth Street East the day before.