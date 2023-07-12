Black Lake RCMP searching for 2 suspects in shooting investigation

Black Lake RCMP officers are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in the early morning of July 12.

Police were called to Disain Rd. in Black Lake at around 3:40 a.m. following reports of an injured person. Investigators say two individuals approached an adult man and discharged a firearm. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The two suspects are believed to be men. One was described as wearing a black hoodie and green pants. The other was wearing a black hoodie and beige pants. They were wearing their hoods up at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Black Lake RCMP at 306-439-2185, or submit tips anonymously at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Updates will be provided when available.