Prince Albert Legion member receives 75 year pin and bar

Second World War veteran Clarence Jackson received his 75-year pin and bar from Prince Albert Legion in a private ceremony last week.

Jackson enlisted in the Canadian Navy in March 1944. He was honoured to receive the pin

“I am glad to have been a member for this long,” he said by email

Jackson joined the Navy at the age of 17 and a half years old. He said his reasons for enlisting were similar to other young men.

“Like so many others of my age back then, I felt it was the right thing to do,” he explained.

After completing training, Jackson joined the crew of the HMCS Red Deer as a gunlayer where he served for the remainder of the war and a bit beyond.

Jackson was kept on the Red Deer until October of 1945 even though the rest of the crew had been either discharged or re-posted. As such he was the last and only member of the crew when he was finally taken off the ship.

He was discharged in March of 1946 in Regina where he had first signed up two years earlier.

Jackson finds being a member of the Legion to be a benefit.

“The Legion provides support and assistance to veterans and as a group we are stronger,” Jackson said.

