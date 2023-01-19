Sask. Parks announces campsite reservation dates, increased prices, and new features for 2023 season

Saskatchewan Provincial Park reservations for the 2023 camping season are set to begin April 3 for seasonal sites and April 4 to 12 for nightly, Camp-Easy and group sites.

“Many campers are already looking forward to setting up their home-away-from-home in provincial parks this summer,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said in a press release. “With reservation dates set, campers can now begin planning their trips and preparing for launch day.”

All parks participating in the seasonal camping program will open their reservations on April 3, while reservations for nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites will have staggered start dates depending on location.

• April 4: Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan Landing

• April 6: Douglas, Echo Valley, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills, Pike Lake

• April 10: Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Rowan’s Ravine, The Battlefords

• April 11: Buffalo Pound, Bronson Forest, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain

• April 12: Blackstrap, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Lac La Ronge.

Reservations will begin at 7 a.m. each day.

In response to the growing number of park services provided year-round and in accordance with Provincial Sales Tax, park entry fees are increasing slightly in 2023.

• Annual Vehicle Entry will now be $82, a $7 increase from 2022.

• Weekly Vehicle Entry will now be $42, a $2 increase from 2022.

• Daily Vehicle Entry will now be $11, a $1 increase from 2022.

Camp-Easy sites are increasing from $80 to $85 per night and the Mongolian Yurt at Great Blue Heron will increase from $110 to $116 per night. Some swimming entry and equipment rentals will also see a slight increase. A full listing of fee changes can be found by visiting http://saskparks.com.

All other fees including nightly, seasonal and group camping will remain the same for the 2023 camping season.

New to Sask. Parks in 2023 is a notification feature on the reservation system that will allow campers to sign up to receive an alert if a specific campsite becomes available.

Campers can also look forward to a total of 37 new seasonal sites: two full-service in Good Spirit Lake, eight electric in Buffalo Pound, a mix of 18 electric and non-electric in Makwa Lake, a mix of four electric and full-service at Meadow Lake and five electric at Moose Mountain. New Camp-Easy yurts have been added at Pike Lake, Good Spirit Lake and Greenwater Lake provincial parks with a new yurt replacing the old Camp-Easy tent in Crooked Lake.