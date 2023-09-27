Police seeking info after shots fired at Prince Albert home

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating after shots were fired at a house on Wednesday.

According to a news release, officers responded to a weapons complaint at 12:44 a.m. on the 100 block of MacDowall Crescent.

Police found evidence of gunshots fired at the house, but say there were no injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle, a newer model grey Dodge Charger, drove away from the scene at a high speed right after the shots were fired.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prince Albert police or Crime Stoppers.