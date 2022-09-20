Police locate 30 stolen cell phones during investigation into August break and enter

More than 30 stolen cell phones and a laptop were seized following an investigation into a break and enter at a local Prince Albert business.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on August 31, a business in the 2800 Block of 6th Avenue East was broken into and numerous electronics were stolen

Around 5:15 p.m. the same day, members with the Prince Albert Police Service’s Proactive Policing Unit identified the suspect seen on video surveillance from the business at an intersection in the City.

Austin Robillard, 22, was arrested on outstanding warrants and is further charged with one count of break and enter in connection with this incident.