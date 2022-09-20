Police find large amount of drugs during search of property on 13th Street West

Three men are facing drug and weapons charges after members of the Prince Albert Police Service’s Crime Reduction Team (CRT) located cocaine, methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, ammunition, and more than $6,000 in cash during an investigation.

Early Friday morning, officers acting on a search warrant arrived at a residence in the 1900 Block of 13th Street West. Police located drug packaging materials, including multiple baggies and two functioning digital scales.

60 grams of cocaine, more than 130 grams of crack cocaine, and just over 70 grams of methamphetamine were seized by officers in relation to this incident.

Modi Lako, 28, of Prince Albert; Yasin Ali, 27 of Edmonton; and Shyrell Nyack, 22 are jointly charged with numerous offences including possession of the proceeds of crime, careless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.