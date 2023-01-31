Police discover unrestrained child during stop check; 34-year-old man charged with impaired driving

Around 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 27, an officer from the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Roving Traffic Unit stopped a truck in Cut Knife. Investigation determined the driver was impaired and he was arrested. There were three passengers in the vehicle, including a six-year-old child.

The backseat of the truck was folded up and the child was sitting on a toolbox and folded-up clothing and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officers arranged for the child to be picked up by another adult.

“This was a very dangerous situation – an impaired driver and a small child not properly secured in a car seat or with a seatbelt. By conducting this traffic stop, the officer removed a huge risk from the road – and was able to ensure this little one was safe,” says S/Sgt. Chad McLeod, North District commander of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan.

The 34-year-old driver was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and operation of a conveyance over 80 mg%. The vehicle was also impounded for thirty days.