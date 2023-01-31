Team Silvernagle punches ticket to Scottie’s in Kamloops

The third time was the charm for Team Silvernagle in the 2023 Viterra Scotties Provincial Championships.

Heading into the championship final, Team Silvernagle had only lost two games throughout the tournament, both to Team Martin by the scores of 9-2 and 9-8. Team Silvernagle would defeat Team Martin 8-4 to punch their ticket to the 2023 Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, BC later this month.

Team Silvernagle lead and Prince Albert resident Kara Thevenot says the team gained some much needed confidence throughout the tournament, which allowed them to make some shots in their final matchup.

“The first game the ice actually changed a lot. And we came out that night and we really struggled. We just had a really poor game on the second game and there were lots of offense and we put the pressure on at times and had some good rock placement, but Nancy made a lot of great shots. We had a chance to win, and we just missed that. So, we knew we were close and we had played really well Sunday morning. We just took that confidence with and kept growing as a team. And we knew that we had a lot of experience on our team and have been in those finals and we just decided to go after them in the first end with a center guard and it paid off and we played really well as a team. We put the pressure on them and we got the misses and those misses showed up on the scoreboard.”

After dropping their second game of the tournament on Saturday night, team Silvernagle would need a quick turnaround with their 10 a.m. match against Sherry Anderson’s team being a must win.

There was a bit of a friendly rivalry on display when Team Anderson and Team Silvernagle matched up in the semi-final.

There was a bit of a family dynamic in the game as Robyn Silvernagle, skip for Team Silvernagle curled against her mother Anita, the lead for Team Anderson.

Thevenot says it was special to be a part of the game, but it didn’t affect the team’s focus.

“It’s actually really fun. And sometimes it’s relaxing, playing against people that you’re really close with. I’ve played with Robyn for six seasons, so I got to know her family very well. So, it wasn’t a big deal playing them. When you’re on the ice, you’re just thinking about making the best out of your shots and you don’t really worry about what the other team was doing. So, it’s not really a big deal, but there’s definitely some emotional ties there but, you just got to play your game.”

The format of the 2023 Viterra Scottie’s Provincial Championship was a triple knockout format. Having already lost two games going into their game against Team Anderson, Thevenot says that team Silvernagle wanted to take advantage of their final opportunity.

“Being in that position of having a second life is always nice. And so you just got to drop that you just lost and go on and realize that you still have a chance to get back. We knew that they would play well against us and honestly, we just came out guns blazing, and we played really well, so it didn’t really matter who we were playing, and you just got to regroup and worry about what’s in front of you.”

It will be the third time that Thevenot has accompanied Silvernagle to a Scottie’s. The last appearance for Team Silvernagle at a Scottie’s was back in 2019 when the team finished with a bronze medal. Thevenot says there will be a lot of preparation both on and off the ice for Team Silvernagle prior to their journey to Kamloops.

“There is definitely going to take a rest and recovery after the long week and some organizing with family and things like that and our jobs to do otherwise, we’re definitely going to be practicing individually and being able to get together as well. Yeah. So basically just over two weeks and that time will go really fast.”

Team Silvernagle will represent Team Saskatchewan at the 2023 Scottie’s Tournament of Hearts at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, BC. They open the tournament on Friday, Feb. 17 against Team Nova Scotia. The draw begins at 8 p.m. Saskatchewan time.

