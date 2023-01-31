La Ronge RCMP search for missing teen

La Ronge RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday.

Nicole McKenzie was last seen the evening of Jan. 27 on Backlund Street in La Ronge.

According to a media release, police have been following up on information and checking places McKenzie is known to visit since receiving the report.

McKenzie has a slim build and short, black hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses. She was last seen wearing grey or black joggers, a grey or black hoodie and a red jacket.

McKenzie is known to visit La Ronge and Beauval, but her current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone who sees Nicole McKenzie or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the La Ronge RCMP 306-425-6730. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.