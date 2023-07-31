Police arrest man who was subject of dangerous person alert on Onion Lake Cree Nation

RCMP officers have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with a dangerous person alert issued Thursday morning for Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Officers located and arrested 35-year-old Randy Cooke after receiving a tip at around 4:10 p.m. Cooke was arrested without incident, but investigators are still working to find the weapon Cooke was reported to be in possession of.

Cooke made his first court appearance in North Battleford on Friday. His charged with possession a weapon for a dangerous purpose contrary to Section 88 of the Criminal Code, and mischief under $5,000, in addition to other previous charges.

In a statement, the Onion Lake RCMP said they were thankful for the support they received from local partners, responding residents, and members of the community.

The incident began at around 9:16 a.m. on Thursday when RCMP responded to reports that a suspect was in possession of a firearm and causing damage at a residence in the Molson Hill area of Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Police later identified Cooke as the suspect. Police say he left the residence prior to their arrival, but was spotted walking outside in possession of what appeared to be a firearm.

Police say Cooke ignored their verbal commands to drop the firearm and ran toward a wooded area. Officers set up a perimeter to secure the area, and called in assistance from the Turtleford RCMP detachment, the Kitscoty RCMP detachment, and the Critical Incident Response Team, which includes police dog services.

The RCMP also issued a dangerous person alert to inform the community of the incident. Onion Lake RCMP worked with local band security to re-route traffic and help ensure the safety of motorists.

Officers worked together to clear the wooded area and surrounding out buildings. Then, at around 4:10 p.m., officers received a tip from the public that Cooke was inside a nearby residence.

Officers responded immediately and arrested Cooke without incident.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca