Beauval RCMP recover ‘significant amount of stolen property’ following investigation

Beauval RCMP officers are trying to reconnect theft victims with their property after recovering a large amount of stolen items recovered during an investigation.

The RCMP say the thefts occurred across Central and West Saskatchewan over the past two months, including the communities of Saskatoon, Borden, Biggar, and the Lloydminster area. The list of stolen items includes DVDs, cables, a slip tank, and lots of tools.

A Ford F350 crew cab that was reported stolen in Saskatoon in or around June 1 was also recovered.

Residents who believe their stolen items may be part of the investigation are asked to contact Beauval RCMP at 306-288-6400. Callers will be asked to describe the items. Providing serial numbers will also be helpful.

Officers recovered the items after responding to a complaint on Canoe Lake First Nation about a Ford F350 crew cab truck in the early morning hours of Monday, July 24. According to a police press release, the truck was denied entrance into the community, but later gained access.

Police recovered a “significant amount of stolen property” from the truck. The lone occupant abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police later identified him as 55-year-old Danton Dumont of Hafford.

Dumont was arrested later that evening and charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He also had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest after being charged with operating a conveyance while prohibited and failing to attend court.

Dumont made his first court appearance in Meadow Lake on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear again on Aug. 10.