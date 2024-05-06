Eighth Family Expo brings a crowd to the Exhibition Centre

The eighth Prince Albert Family Expo was a busy place at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre on Saturday.

With the doors open for an hour there was a lineup wrapped around the Centre organizers were already anticipating a great day.

“It will be interesting to see what the final numbers come in at, but it’s post-pandemic and is definitely busier than it’s been,” Kara Thorpe of the Prince Albert Early Childhood Council said,

This was the eighth year that the Early Childhood Council hosted the Expo. The Council meets regularly and gathers to work to make the community better according to Thorpe.

“We gather to create events like this or make sure we have interconnected support within our city. So the Council itself values this type of event. And so, there’s a subcommittee that works on the event I just happened to be one of those members,” Thorpe said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald A chance to dress up like a firefighter courtesy the Prince Albert Fire Department was one of the highlights of the Prince Albert Family Expo at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre on Saturday.

The Expo had minimal cost, at $2 per person and $5 for a family and this was for a purpose.

“So we really do value wanting to host events that are free or close to free that really engage families,” Thorpe said.

She said that one example was if a group of 15 people came together they would charge them the family cost of $5 and give free coupons to schools.

This year there were 38 vendors with everything from MADD to a Petting Zoo by Ole McDale’s and activities with Aerials Gymnastics,

“It’s been a good turnout,” Thorpe said.

Thorpe said that the ultimate goal was to highlight organizations that work with and support children and families. These include the Prince Albert Literacy Network, KisFirst and the Prince Albert Early Childhood Intervention Program (ECIP).

“And then we also invite some of our local superheroes, like the ambulance and the fire department to participate,” Thorpe said.

Children could also receive a free comic book if they dressed as a superhero. There was also face painting, healthy snacks and many giveaways to bring home.

Thorpe, who also works for the Prince Albert Literacy Network explained that it also lets people know of the many assets for families in Prince Albert.

” It’s just key and important for us to be able to get our organization names out there because families don’t always know what the Literacy network does, and this is just one way of gathering families and doing that and a great kind of spring thing,” Thorpe said.

The day started out rainy and Thorpe could not say if that helped with the numbers.

“So it’s just super exciting to have families and to watch them interact with their kids. it is definitely the work of a lot of organizations coming together,” Thorpe said.