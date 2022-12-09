Parkland Ambulance staff honoured to be presented Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medals

The staff at Parkland Ambulance in Prince Albert received recognition for their work on Tuesday in Regina. When the Honourable Russ Mirasty, Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, presented Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medals to Emergency Medical Services professionals at Government House.

Ffour directors from Parkland Ambulance were among the honorees. CEO Trevor Dutchak, Director of Operations Jordan Ambrose, Director of Training Pat Bellisle and Director of Communications Brian Reichle were all recognized for their service.

Dutchak said the award was significant, and he was proud to see so many Parkland staff honoured.

“The Queen’s Jubilee Medal was really special in the fact that there was so many of our leadership team that received it,” Dutchak said. “To to be a part of that and to be a part of other leaders across the province that received it from Government House in Regina, in such a beautiful setting and to have the Lieutenant Governor Mr. Mirasty present that to us was just amazing.”

Director of Public Affairs Lyle Karasiuk was recognized as well during the Prince Albert ceremony on Nov. 18 and others in the field have been previously recognized.

“Our teams spans so big and touches so many people and are involved in so many things. With Lyle getting it here, us getting it in Regina, the Wakaw guy (Steve Skoworodko) got it, he was the very first one to get it with that first crew, the president of Paramedic Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan,” Dutchak said.

“It’s so nice to see the paramedics get recognized. You don’t do this job to be recognized but you appreciate to be recognized when there is that opportunity.”

Ambrose also found the award significant and having it come from peers added to the significance.

“It’s always special to be recognized for exemplary service and those provincial awards you are nominated by your peers. think that makes it an honour to be nominated, to know there is somebody that I worked alongside who recognized me as being somebody who is deserving of something like that,” Ambrose said.

“I just think being part of a team and having your team mates recognize you for exemplary service is special,” he added.

Ambrose said working as a paramedic in the ultimate team environment.

“My favourite part of EMS is being a part of a team and growing up as part of a team and now leading a team,” he explained. “Having a leadership team that leads a bigger team and in this industry it makes it fun to come to work.”

Bellisle recognized that the honour was significant because there are only so many that could be given to people.

“I was almost speechless as such overall considering they only had x number to give out throughout the entire province. To be recognized or selected to receive one of them is quite the honour and a tribute as such to the career. There are others still on the streets at night and stuff as well that could benefit from it as well but they only have so many,” Bellisle said.

“The other thing is that they won’t ever issue another one. It was a one time type thing so it’s quite the honour,” he said.

He is not the only member of his family to be recognized or to soon be recognized. Bellisle’s daughter-in-law receive a Platinum Jubilee Medal through her work with the military, and his son will receive the medal in the coming weeks.

“My youngest received it with me down there so he got one as well and then myself. So four in the family,” Beillisle said.

His son Ramsey Bellisle served in Afghanistan as did his son Apollo who was also recognized in Regina.

“It was quite good to actually receive it with my son,” Bellisle said.

Reichle was not available for an interview at this time.

The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal is a tangible way for Saskatchewan to honour Her Majesty for Her service to Canada while also recognizing the significant contributions and achievements of Saskatchewan citizens

