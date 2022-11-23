PAMC to host diversity night to conclude Multicultural Week celebrations

In celebration of Saskatchewan’s Multicultural Week, the Prince Albert Multicultural Council (PAMC) is inviting residents to join them at the PAMC office on Friday evening from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm for Diversity Night, the last of their cultural sharing events of the year.

“We’re going to have cultural food, some storytelling, traditional songs and dances, and interactive activities,” said member of the PAMC, Sylvie Charpentier. “It’s a small version of our event, Tapestrama.”

Charpentier said cultural sharing is an important feature of promoting multiculturalism and the goal of Multicultural Week.

“It helps spread the idea that we are all the same, we can see ourselves in each of these different aspects of dance and food and performances,” she said.

The PAMC’s Nov. 25 celebration of culture, diversity, and inclusion is free and open to everyone in the community. The event was made possible through partnerships with Sask Lotteries, SaskCulture, and the City of Prince Albert.

The Government of Saskatchewan, Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan (MCOS), and many other municipalities across the province are also celebrating Multicultural Week. From Nov. 19 to 27, Saskatchewan residents will be given the opportunity to recognize diversity, the advantages of multiculturalism, and see firsthand the province’s ongoing efforts at creating communities where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

“This is an amazing time to call Saskatchewan home. As more people from around the world move here seeking opportunity, our province has experienced record growth,” said Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross. “Sharing our cultural practices and traditions with our neighbours and friends brings us closer together as a community, while encouraging acceptance, understanding, and inclusivity.”

According to a media release from the province, this year’s theme – “Together We Make Saskatchewan Strong” – expresses the contributions of many individuals and groups that enrich Saskatchewan communities.

“Saskatchewan Multicultural Week is helping people see the benefits of cultural diversity and the dangers of racism,” MCOS executive director Rhonda Rosenberg said in a press release. “It gives us a chance to think about what it means to see our cultures reflected through our cultural lives, our economic lives, our social lives, and our political lives. Plus, importantly, how we can remove barriers for participation, and to make sure that everyone’s contributions are really valued.”