Santa Parade to make big return to City’s downtown

Santa Claus will be making an appearance in the downtown area once again at the Prince Albert Business Improvement District’s (PADBID) annual Santa Parade on Saturday morning.

The return of the Santa Clause Parade after a two-year hiatus is exciting news for everyone in the community. PADBID Executive Director Rhonda Trusty said while applications are still rolling in, they are expecting close to 37 parade participants.

“There’s a level of excitement to have the Santa Parade back in the downtown,” said Trusty. “It’s supposed to be a very mild day, I think it will be a lovely morning.”

Central Avenue will be decked out with holiday cheer in anticipation of Santa’s Nov. 26 arrival. Along with the parade, Christmas carolers will be lined up along the street and cups of hot chocolate will be provided by MNP.

Trusty asked that visitors arrive early and remember to bring bags to catch all the goodies and treats that will be handed out by Santa’s little helpers.

PADBID’s Santa Claus Parade will begin at 11 a.m. as it makes its way down Central Ave. towards the Gateway Mall, where Santa’s entrance will kick off the Gateway Mall’s annual Santa photo-op for the month of December.

The morning’s festivities will end off with the beginning of the Prince Albert Optimist Club’s Winter Wonderland event at the Gateway Mall, where children of all ages are invited to celebrate the holiday season with train rides, Christmas themed displays, various vendors, a free craft corner, and story time with Mrs. Claus.