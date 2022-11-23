Saskatchewan RCMP Detachment and City Police non-emergent phone lines down

Saskatchewan RCMP Detachments and the Prince Albert Police Service are currently experiencing issues with their non-emergency telephone services.

911 emergency services are not impacted.

According to media releases from both the RCMP and Prince Albert Police Service, when an external person calls the non-emergency phone lines, they may not hear a response even if the phone is seemingly answered. The lines may also disconnect or appear busy.

Sask. RCMP have provided some instructions for the public while they work to restore the phone line services:

In an emergency, call 911.

To report a non-emergency, call 310-RCMP.

For all administrative-related calls, please refrain from calling 911 or 310-RCMP if your matter is not urgent in nature.

Online reporting options for City Police are still available. Residents and businesses wanting to report any non-emergent incidents, including fraud, theft, or damage to property, can report via their website at www.papolice.ca.

RCMP and PAPS do not currently have an estimated time frame for when phone services will be back up and running. An update with be provided to the public once service is restored.