Nomination applications now available for vacant Ward 8 City Councillor seat

The City of Prince Albert has announced that nomination packages and candidate information for the Ward 8 By-Election on May 31 are now available for anyone interested in running for the vacant City Councillor seat.

Nominations open April 11 and close April 26 at 4 p.m.

Longstanding City Councillor Ted Zurakowski resigned from his position as the representative for Ward 8 on Feb. 1. According to the Local Government Election Act, 2015, a By-Election to fill Council vacancies must be held within six months of the date of resignation.

Information on the responsibilities and time commitment of elected office, candidate eligibility, the nomination process and key dates can be found in the Candidate Guide on the City’s website: https://www.citypa.ca/ward-8-votes/.

Anyone with questions regarding the candidate nomination process can reach out to the City Clerk’s Office by emailing cityclerk@citypa.com or calling (306) 953-4305.