Prince Albert and area residents honoured with Platinum Jubilee Medals

Forty individuals from the Prince Albert area were honoured for their contributions to the greater community during a presentation of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee at Plaza 88 on Thursday afternoon.

Sask. Rivers MLA Nadine Wilson mentioned it was difficult narrowing down who to chose for such a high recognition, knowing how many within the community are deserving of the honour.

“It’s quite remarkable what all the citizens of Saskatchewan Rivers in the province of Saskatchewan can accomplish and do,” said Wilson. “Each and every one of you have brought so much joy to your community in all the different areas, whether it be education, agriculture, [or] protective services.”

Among those who received medals for their outstanding service and citizenship were the Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce CEO Patty Hughes, owner of Nutters Everyday Naturals Janine Favreau, retired vice chairperson on the Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of education Albert Provost, and the Prince Albert Daily Herald’s very own Donna Pfeil.

“This medal program is an excellent way to commemorate Her Majesty’s devotion to service, while celebrating the dedicated service of people with you today,” said Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty. “It is important to acknowledge those who make our communities better and to honour those who’s achievements inspire us all.”

The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal was created to celebrate the 70th anniversary year of the late Queen’s Accession to the Throne. Previous Jubilee medals were issued nationally, but this is the first time in Canadian history that a royal occasion has been commemorated at the provincial level, said Mirasty.

In Saskatchewan, a total of over 7,000 medals will be awarded to deserving citizens.