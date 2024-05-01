Melfort considers establishing a Citizens on Patrol group

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

MELFORT – The Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Chat Speaker Series to have discussion about the Citizens on Patrol Program. It will take place Monday, May 6, at the Melfort Legion in the Corvette Room.

This free event will begin at 7 p.m. with guest speakers Doug Fehr with the Canadian Citizens on Patrol Association as the Saskatchewan representative and chairperson of the Battlefords Citizens on Patrol Program and Staff Sergeant Ryan Case with the Melfort RCMP.

COPP groups are re-engaging and back on patrols in many cities and towns in Saskatchewan. Currently, COPP groups are active in The Battlefords, Wilkie, Yorkton, Meadow Lake, Lloydminster and other communities. Nipawin and Assiniboia are establishing COPP groups and other communities have reached out to the provincial organization expressing interest in organizing their own program.

Beyond merely patrolling, COPP groups also operate activities such as home checks during occupant absences, property security camera registries and safe ride home programs.

Items that will be discussed during the meeting will be:

how to establish a COPP group so that it hits the ground running and is efficient and effective

what a COPP group accomplishes and the procedures it uses

the expectations for COPP members

Other activities other than vehicular patrols a COPP group could consider, dependent on resources and community needs

The benefits to a community of having a COPP

Lloyd Muntain, President of the Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce invites all interested businesses and individuals to come and be involved.