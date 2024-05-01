White Bear First Nations Chief Jonathan Pasap: New federal loan guarantees will create opportunities

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator

White Bear First Nations Chief Jonathan Pasap says new federal loan guarantees, which were introduced in the federal budget, will create opportunities for indigenous communities.

The $5 billion commitment to loan guarantees to improve access to affordable capital for Indigenous communities was among some some $9 billion worth of commitments to housing, policing, health care, and cultural support.

“The loan guarantee program will create economic opportunities for White Bear First Nations that will grow the local economy for the nation and the surrounding communities,” said Chief Pasap.

“We’ve seen sustained investment from the federal government. As Chief, I am happy to see an increase in spending, and I will be lobbying hard to make sure White Bear First Nations gets access to funding for language, mental health, culture and education funding to support our citizens.”

While the funding announcement is a step in the right direction, Chief Pasap noted it does not wrap up the entire package in a nice bow.

“Does this budget solve all of our problems? Absolutely not,” he said. “And I will be continuing to work to advance our nations priorities while honouring the treaty that was signed originally by Chief Wahpemakwa.”

The 2024 budget measures for Indigenous communities include: