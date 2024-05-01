CAA announces Top 10 worst roads in Saskatchewan

Regina Leader-Post Staff

The results are in and they say Saskatchewan has a pothole problem.

Between April 9 and 29, residents nominated and voted for the worst, unsafe roads in the province, said a CAA news release issued that revealed the Top 10 list for 2024.

“The common safety concerns for worst, unsafe roads included potholes, poor road maintenance, poor road signs or road marking, unpaved roads, traffic congestion, no or poor cycling infrastructure, or poor transit infrastructure,” the release notes.

The Top 10 worst roads this year, along with the reasons they made the list, are as follows:

Saskatchewan 8, Moosomin, potholes

Saskatchewan 5, Buchanan, poor road maintenance (Ranked #4 in 2023 and #5 2022)

Saskatchewan 2, Cudworth, potholes

Saskatchewan 22, Cupar, potholes

Coteau Street West, Moose Jaw, potholes (Tied for #2 in 2023)

4 Avenue Viaduct Southwest, Moose Jaw, potholes (Ranked #7 in 2022)

Saskatchewan 22, Markinch, potholes

Tie: Saskatchewan 9, Whitewood, poor road maintenance (Ranked #6 in 2023) and Saskatchewan 47, Springside, potholes (Ranked #2 in 2022 and 2018)

13 Avenue Northwest, Moose Jaw, potholes (Ranked #4 in 2019)

4 Avenue Southwest Moose Jaw, potholes

“Weather conditions, age of the roads, heavy traffic, and lack of maintenance can cause road deterioration,” the release said. “In cold climates like Saskatchewan, the freeze-thaw cycle plays a key role in creating potholes — a problem that occurs when temperatures regularly go above and below the freezing point.”

The Top 10 list will be shared with stakeholders like the provincial government and business leaders “in hopes of sparking conversation and action,” the release said.

“Working towards better roads and safety for all road users is a priority for CAA Saskatchewan.”

Saskatchewan has almost 250,000 km of roads, the highest length of road surface compared to any other province in Canada, according to the CAA.