Melfort Amateur Dramatics hosts auditions for spring traveling plays

Melfort Amateur Dramatics (MAD)is getting ready for spring by preparing to travel.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4 MAD held auditions at the MAD House on Main for traveling, which will be performed at various locations on the same night. The plays are scheduled to take place in downtown Melfort on March 31, April 1 and 2.

Mel Annand of MAD said after auditions they are ready and excited for the performances.

“We had eight of us there last night,” Annand explained. “We had two new men actually, it was interesting to have that many more males out. We are going to do three plays each night, they are short and we are going to do two plays in each of two locations.”

The first two plays will be located in the MAD House and the other play will be in the Chances R bar, which is located nearby. The audience will move between the MAD House and the Chances R for each performance.

They last did the traveling theatre concept in 2019 with ‘What Did She Say?’, which was made up of five plays performed in the MAD House, Marguerite Riel Centre and Chances R.

This time they have selected all comedies based around the concept of dating, and how anything can happen.

“The first two at the MAD House are called Speed Dating, with two seniors on a speed date, which should be interesting and the second one there is called Fighting Mr. Right about two people on a date,” Annand explained. “Then, we move to the Chances R and we do a play there called Buford and LeRoy.”

Annand explained that they discussed and read plays before coming to a consensus

“We probably read a dozen plays and found three that will fit,” he said.

Melfort Amateur Dramatics last performed late in 2021 to great success.

“Our latest function was at the end of November we did Dinner Theatre at the Kerry Vickar Centre, we did three nights there and had a very successful run, we had almost a sell out crowd each night and entertained the audience with a play called Five Alarm,” Annand said.

Overall, Annand said the club is in fine condition after the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,

“We are always open to new members, particularly people interested in backstage and production help, but we are stable on members and we are stable financially,” he said. “We got some grants from the government during COVID, so we are in good shape.”

Longtime member Imogene Schick was also recently recognized by the industry in the province.

‘She did she got a provincial award as volunteer of the year from Theatre Saskatchewan,” Annand said.

If you are still interested in MAD please call or text Annand at 921-7360.

