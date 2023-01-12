Police search for suspect vehicle involved in attempted abduction in Warman

Warman RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a pickup truck involved in the attempted abduction of a female youth near a community centre in Warman around 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded immediately and conducted patrols in the community to locate the vehicle and the suspect involved. According to a media release, the victim was able to return to a safe location and did not report any injuries.

The vehicle is described as a black coloured two-door truck believed to be an early 2000’s Chevrolet or GMC model. The truck is believed to be driven by a white male between 20 to 30 years of age, wearing a black t-shirt.

Warman RCMP are requesting parents to advice youth to exercise caution if approached by strangers in a vehicle.

“If this vehicle is seen, do not approach and report this to your local police service immediately,” said the release. “Warman RCMP are working toward gathering additional information about the vehicle and the suspect driver.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Warman RCMP at 306-957-1670. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.