Man missing for three years located by police

A 60-year-old Saskatchewan man who has been missing since 2019 has been located safe and sound by police.

Charles Butler-Grace was reported missing to Melfort RCMP in May of 2019, according to a media release.

Per the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police Missing Persons Database, Butler-Grace was last seen in the Walmart parking lot on the west side of Saskatoon carrying several pieces of luggage and a guitar case on May 10, 2019.

He is believed to have hitchhiked from his home in Naicam to Saskatoon, where police believe he then travelled to the United States.