10 charges for man accused of assaulting woman with knife in Big River

A man wielding a knife and uttering threats on the Big River First Nation has been arrested following an investigation by RCMP.

Around 5:40 p.m on Wednesday evening, Big River RCMP received a report of an assault at a residence on the First Nation.

Investigation determined a man armed with a knife had assaulted a woman, then threatened others in the residence. The man then fled to a nearby forested area.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 7 p.m., officers located and arrested the suspect without incident.

As a result of investigation, Eagle Chamakese, 24, has been charged with one count each of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as three counts of assault and four counts of uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on September 23.