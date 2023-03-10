Man and Woman from Buffalo Narrows arrested following robbery investigation

Around 12:30 p.m. on March 8, Buffalo Narrows RCMP received a report of an assault and robbery at a residence located on the 1000th Block of Seright Place in Buffalo Narrows, Sask.

Initial investigation determined two individuals were involved in the report and officers were able to gather information to confirm the identity of one of the suspects involved. The 20-year-old man was believed to still be inside the residence on Seright Place.

Police arrived to the home to locate and arrest the suspect, but the occupants refused to answer the door. Officers entered the residence to search for the man after obtaining a Feeney Warrant.

The residence was cleared but officers continued to hear movement from the crawl space inside the home. Upon further search, police located evidence indicating the possibility of firearms being present.

A perimeter was immediately set up around the residence to help secure the area and officers provided instructions to neighbours on how to maintain their safety.

Buffalo Narrows requested additional Saskatchewan RCMP resources to assist, including Dillion and Turnor Lake RCMP, the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS).

While positioned outside, officers called out to the occupants of the home. A woman exited the residence and was arrested without incident and taken into custody. RCMP ERT and PDS were able to successfully extract the male suspect from the home without incident and take him into custody as well.

According to a media release from police, there were no other occupants inside the home and no firearms were found.

As a result of investigation, Johnny Thompson, 20, from Buffalo Narrows, is charged with robbery, resisting arrest, assault with a weapon, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Thompson appeared in court in La Loche on March 9.

Jade Chartier, 26, also from Buffalo Narrows, is charged with possession of stolen property.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Friday in Buffalo Narrows.