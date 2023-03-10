Monetary and household item donations needed for Prince Albert’s newest Ukrainian families

With 51 Ukrainian families that now call Prince Albert home and more on the way, donations are required to ensure they have everything they need now that they are settling in the community.

While household items like linens, personal hygiene products, non-perishable food, housewares, and furniture are the main needs for the Ukrainian families right now; monetary donations are also essential.

That’s why Canadian Tire’s Malcolm Jenkins has pledged to match the first $10,000 that’s donated to the Calvary United Church Benevolent Fund for Ukrainian Newcomer Families settling in Prince Albert. Those who choose to donate money are eligible to receive a tax receipt for their contributions.

“I’m trying to raise some funds to maybe purchase some beds for the new people that are arriving and just some of the essentials,” said Sonya Jahn, who has been working tirelessly to support the City’s newest residents. “It’s going to be an ongoing thing, but I’d like to get as much within the next two weeks as possible.”

Jahn explained that lots of Ukrainian families will be arriving before the end of March, and they could use the community’s support. No clothing or shoes are needed at this time, but other new and gently used items can be dropped off at MLA Alana Ross’s office at 7-598 15th Street East.

A full list of items needed for the Ukrainian newcomer families can be found below: